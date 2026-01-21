Vertiv focuses on modular cooling for AI data centers

Vertiv has announced new configurations of its MegaMod HDX solution, a prefabricated power and liquid cooling infrastructure designed for environments with very high power densities.

The solution is intended for applications such as artificial intelligence and high-performance computing and is available in North America and the EMEA region.

According to Vertiv, the new variants respond to the rapidly growing demand for computing power and associated cooling capacity in data centers. The modular design allows operators to add capacity as workloads grow, while keeping implementation time to a minimum. The MegaMod HDX combines liquid cooling directly on the chip with traditional air cooling to handle the heat generated by modern GPU-based systems.

Rack densities of over 100 kilowatts

The infrastructure is available in two versions. A compact model accommodates up to thirteen racks with a total power capacity of approximately 1.25 megawatts. A larger configuration is designed for larger-scale implementations and can support up to 144 racks with a power capacity of up to 10 megawatts. In both cases, rack densities ranging from 50 kilowatts to well over 100 kilowatts per rack are possible, which meets the requirements of today’s AI and HPC environments.

Vertiv emphasizes that the hybrid cooling architecture is designed to handle extreme thermal loads, for example in pod-based AI environments and GPU clusters. In addition, the power supply is set up in such a way that modules can take over from each other in the event of failures, ensuring continuity. An integrated thermal buffer system ensures that systems remain stable during maintenance or sudden changes in load.

The solutions are fully assembled and tested in the factory, which, according to Vertiv, should contribute to predictable implementations and greater certainty in planning and costs. In doing so, the company leverages its broader portfolio of energy and cooling technologies, which are integrated into the MegaMod HDX.

For data centers struggling with the impact of increasingly heavy AI workloads, this means they can scale their infrastructure not only in power but also in cooling capacity, without having to immediately opt for custom construction. Vertiv is positioning the MegaMod HDX as a building block for future high-density data centers, where flexibility and speed of deployment are becoming increasingly important for operators and colocation providers.