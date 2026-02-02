NTT DATA and AWS jointly offer companies a legacy escape route

To make the modernization of legacy systems attractive, the migration to modern IT must be manageable. NTT DATA has signed a strategic partnership with AWS to help organizations that have not yet seen a path to the cloud make the leap.

The agreement is based on four “priority areas,” as described by the two parties. First, NTT DATA and AWS want companies to be able to move their workloads from old on-premises locations to the cloud. This should enable the adoption of AI, automation, and modern data platforms. Of course, embracing new ways of working is more than just a technical issue, but NTT DATA and AWS hope to at least provide the impetus.

Sector-specific and managed

NTT DATA also emphasizes that it does not want to force organizations into a straitjacket. That is why it provides a sector-specific Industry Cloud that makes 500 business components and AI agents available depending on requirements. In this way, the vendor responds to the unique nature of, for example, the banking sector or healthcare. A third priority of the collaboration is to improve the customer experience (CX) through an earlier partnership between NTT DATA and AWS.

Finally, it is obvious that the two parties are responding to current events. No one in the public sector and no part of the critical infrastructure can leave sovereignty unaddressed. This is where the AWS European Sovereign Cloud comes in handy, delivering ‘sovereign by design’ solutions in collaboration with NTT DATA.

Transformation with Transform

The urge to move away from legacy (or tech debt, if you will) is almost as old as the oldest legacy IT. Instead of adding to this outdated IT to respond to new innovations, the ideal path in precarious situations involving technical debt seems to be modernization. The move to the cloud can be achieved through AWS Transform, which was introduced last year.

This modernization service is in itself proof of what today’s IT can make possible. The promise of IT infrastructure in 2026 largely revolves around AI agents that automate work in a profound way. This includes not only handling repetitive data entry, but also more complex processes that require little creativity but were previously difficult to automate. One of those tasks is modernizing IT infrastructure itself. Human errors regularly lead to misconfigurations, systems become incompatible, and connectors disappear. To counteract this, AWS Transform has the ability to transform entire Microsoft, VMware, and mainframe environments.

Eliminate legacy in a modern way

From the partnership with NTT DATA, we conclude that AWS can enable a more comprehensive transformation than with Transform alone. By applying NTT DATA’s sector-specific knowledge, it is conceivable that modernization will proceed more according to plan and demonstrate its value sooner. We are curious to hear about the experiences end users, from the financial world to automotive and the public sector, have with the solution.

