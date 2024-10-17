Even security experts have poor password hygiene

As many as 68 percent of the IT and security managers reuse system passwords.

This is according to research data from Arctic Wolf. By reusing passwords, managers are not following industry best practices. These dictate using unique passwords and complex password combinations for proper password hygiene. While it can be challenging to remember all these unique combinations, a password manager can help.

Arctic Wolf finds that managers are negligent in their security actions anyway. For example, 36 percent of the leaders acknowledge that they disable security measures on their systems.

Role of personnel

With cybercriminals’ increasing adoption of AI tools, Arctic Wolf sees a more important role for employees within organizations. However, according to the survey data, IT and security managers do not always lead by example. The consequences of human failure in security can be severe: more than a quarter of managers have experienced an employee being fired after falling for an online scam.

It is also striking that four in five IT leaders are convinced that employees within their organization will not fall for phishing. At the same time, 63 percent of managers admit to having clicked on a phishing link themselves on occasion.

