Palo Alto Networks launches Cortex Cloud ASPM module

Palo Alto Networks has introduced a new module within its Cortex Cloud platform. Cortex Cloud Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) is designed to help developers and security teams proactively prevent security issues before applications are deployed. The new approach claims to be ten times faster and more cost-effective.

With a focus on prevention rather than repair, the new module integrates with the Black Duck, Checkmarx, GitLab, HashiCorp, Semgrep, Snyk, and Veracode platforms. This enables security teams to consolidate data from external code scanners into a single central platform. Teams gain complete visibility without developers having to switch from their current tools.

Prevention is key

Palo Alto Networks promises three key benefits with the new module. The company wants to stop risks in advance rather than just reacting to them. It does this by using application and business context for targeted security without production delays.

In addition, the system focuses on real problems rather than false alarms. It correlates findings from internal and external scanners with complete code, cloud, runtime, and business context to identify critical risks. Finally, it automates fixes to eliminate manual repair work across security and development teams.

Cortex Cloud ASPM is all about prevention by checking code and cloud applications during the development phase. This allows security issues to be blocked before they reach production.

Next step in platform strategy

The module is part of the broader Cortex Cloud platform. Palo Alto Networks previously brought together its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) and Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) functionalities here. This provides customers with AI-ready data that spans code, cloud, and security operations.

With the new module, the company is focusing primarily on automating security processes throughout the application lifecycle. It enables teams to move away from the traditional reactive security approach and work proactively.