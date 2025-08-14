Palo Alto Networks launches quantum-secure firewalls

Palo Alto Networks introduces new tools to prepare organizations for the quantum threat. The biggest innovations are a Quantum Readiness Dashboard and 14 new firewall models designed to be future-proof.

For applications that do not support quantum-secure encryption by default, Palo Alto Networks has developed cipher translation. This technology upgrades every application directly to quantum-secure security, which is a crucial step in the transition to post-quantum cryptography.

The new Quantum Readiness Dashboard gives Next-Generation Firewall and Secure Access Service Edge customers complete visibility into their cryptographic vulnerabilities. This is an important first step, as organizations often do not know which encryption methods they use and how vulnerable they are to quantum computers.

The dashboard analyzes the current security situation and highlights weaknesses so that companies can take targeted action where necessary.

Quantum-optimized hardware presented

In addition to the software solutions, the company is announcing 14 new 5th-generation Next-Generation Firewall models. This Quantum-Optimized Hardware is designed to future-proof security investments by supporting high-performance processing of post-quantum cryptography.

“The quantum threat to encryption is no longer theoretical; it’s an inevitability that demands action now,” said Anand Oswal, SVP and GM of Network Security at Palo Alto Networks. This new hardware is designed to help organizations transition to quantum-secure security.

Multicloud security automatically managed

At the same time, Palo Alto Networks is addressing the complexity of multicloud environments. The Cloud Network and AI Risk Assessment continuously assesses all cloud and AI assets for security risks. The platform automatically deploys software firewalls, cloud firewalls, and Prisma AIRS instances where needed.

The solution also configures the entire cloud infrastructure to route traffic through a secure multicloud network. Load balancing is natively integrated, reducing the number of separate security products organizations need.

All new features will be available via a software upgrade to PAN-OS 12.1 Orion. Existing customers will therefore not necessarily need to purchase new hardware to use the quantum-secure solutions.

Tip: Palo Alto Networks buys CyberArk for 25 billion dollars: why?