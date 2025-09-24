Nametag partners with Okta to monitor agents

AI agents can be security issues waiting to happen. To ensure they comply with company policy, Nametag is enlisting the help of Okta.

Okta research shows how widespread AI agents already are: 91 percent of organizations use them today. According to this research, only 10 percent of these companies have a mature security strategy in this area. That is a considerable risk.

These agents can access sensitive information, purchase products, or change payment details, just like employees. That requires human oversight. The newly introduced Nametag Signa is designed to ensure that agentic actions are authorized by an employee.

Verified Human Signature

One danger that Nametag has been addressing for some time is that of deepfakes. The existing Deepfake Defense is being provided with extensive integration with Okta. AI actions that take place on behalf of an authorized employee are given a Verified Human Signature.

The policy engine within Okta helps Nametag’s Deepfake Defense verify the person behind the AI actions. This is done based on agentic frameworks that have rapidly become commonplace, such as the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Agent2Agent (A2A), and the Agents Payments Protocol (AP2).

Human and non-human identities

“Effective AI security requires verification of both the human and non-human identities associated with AI,” said Todd Thiemann, Principal Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. “Enterprises are eager to deploy AI but typically lack adequate identity guardrails to protect themselves against its misuse. Solutions that embed human identity verification into AI workflows give enterprises a practical way to reduce AI risk without slowing AI adoption.”

“Agentic AI is a powerful business enabler, but security teams need to know who is behind AI actions,” said Aaron Painter, CEO of Nametag. “Nametag’s introduction of Signa and the Verified Human Signature marks a turning point in the conversation about agentic AI security. CISOs and CIOs no longer have to choose between enabling AI agent efficiencies and preventing the next breach—they can do both.”

“Okta is a fantastic policy and risk engine for AI; Nametag is the best way to verify which human is behind an AI session or action,” added Painter. “Together, Nametag and Okta are enabling the secure adoption of AI across the enterprise.”

