LaunchDarkley launches native Snowflake app and buys Houseware

LaunchDarkly recently released a preview of a Snowflake app for data warehouse-native experimentation. In addition, the company is acquiring Houseware, a provider of warehouse-native product analytics.

Companies are increasingly looking for ways to perform deeper analysis of their data and experiment with it. These analyses and the results of their data experiments allow them to make the right business decisions faster.

So far, data teams and other professionals still face some challenges when conducting data experiments. In particular, the gap between their trusted business data and the tools they use to conduct experiments is an obstacle. This makes it difficult to gain key insights, ensures that the impact of data experiments is not always accurate, and complicates building on product features.

Native application for Snowflake

LaunchDarkly, a platform provider for feature management and data experiments, aims to address these problems with a native application that integrates its own platform directly with Snowflake.

The new application, Warehouse Native Experimentation, is now available in a private preview and enables data warehouse-native experimentation within the Snowflake platform.

This experimentation method for data analysis allows insights to be extracted directly from the data warehouse without the need for additional tools to retrieve and process the data.

According to LaunchDarkly, the application enables data teams to easily run data experiments within their own platform, supporting all the capabilities Snowflake offers. The experiment results are analyzed directly on users’ Snowflake data, without leaving this environment. This contributes to privacy and security.

Moreover, this approach reduces data movement, allowing experiments to be conducted more quickly, confidentially and effectively. The new LaunchDarkly app for Snowflake should make advanced data experiments and analysis more accessible to more companies.

Houseware acquisition

In addition to the introduction of the Snowflake application, LaunchDarkly also announced the acquisition of Houseware. Houseware offers a no-code solution that works on top of Snowflake, allowing data teams, developers and product teams to integrate analytics directly into their daily tools and workflows.

Houseware enables real-time monitoring of key release data and measurement of the impact of features in relation to business objectives. This allows teams to run scalable and reproducible experiments and make data-driven decisions with confidence.

Financial details of the Houseware acquisition were not disclosed.

