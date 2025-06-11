Trump administration’s AI plans leaked via GitHub

Less than a month before the planned launch, plans by the Trump administration to roll out artificial intelligence (AI) across the US government were leaked via GitHub. Reports revealed details about a new government platform: AI.gov.

The General Services Administration (GSA), responsible for federal procurement, and its technology unit Technology Transformation Services (TTS), appeared to be working on the development of the site. Shortly after questions from The Register, the GitHub page was taken offline.

The information reveals that AI.gov is designed to serve as a central hub for government agencies seeking to integrate AI into their operations. The architect of this plan is reportedly Thomas Shedd. He is the head of TTS and a former software manager at Tesla. Since his appointment in January, Shedd has reportedly sought to introduce a startup mentality within the GSA, with AI at its core. His strategy focuses on automating a significant portion of federal personnel work.

Launch on Independence Day

According to a staging version of the site, which was temporarily accessible via GitHub, the official launch is scheduled for July 4, US Independence Day. The website lists three core components: an AI chatbot that can perform operational tasks, an API that enables agencies to connect their systems to models from OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and others, and a real-time analytics tool called CONSOLE, which allows for the monitoring of AI use within government organizations. CONSOLE allows managers to see which AI tools civil servants are using and which applications are most popular within their organization.

The federal government has recently been very vocal in its support for AI. Led by the Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE), AI projects are being actively promoted, and attempts are being made to circumvent local regulations. At the same time, some agencies are replacing laid-off staff with AI solutions and using AI for important decision-making.

However, experts warn of potential risks, especially when AI is used to process personal or sensitive information about citizens. The widespread use of AI within the government could put security, privacy, and transparency at risk.

The Register attempted to contact the employees involved and Shedd himself, but received no response. Shortly thereafter, the GitHub repository was made inaccessible.