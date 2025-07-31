Figma raises $1.2 billion in successful IPO

The American software company Figma raised $1.22 billion in its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. This makes the IPO one of the most successful of 2025.

The IPO move was reported by various media outlets, including Reuters. The shares were priced at $33 each, which is above the previously expected range of $30 to $32. This price reflects strong investor interest and values the company at $19.3 billion.

Figma, known for its real-time collaboration platform for designing digital products, is benefiting from renewed interest in technology stocks. After a period of caution on the US capital markets, the investment climate for fast-growing tech companies now appears favorable.

The company and its existing shareholders sold a total of 36.9 million shares. A significant portion of the proceeds will go to early investors and founder Dylan Field, who sold more shares than the company itself offered.

Important indicator

Figma’s IPO is seen as an important indicator for other technology companies considering going public. Market players point out that the successful IPOs of comparable players, such as CoreWeave and Circle, indicate an improved environment for tech listings.

According to market analysts, Figma’s strong public debut could pave the way for other unicorns such as Stripe and Databricks, which may also go public later this year.

Figma was previously in the news due to a planned $20 billion takeover by Adobe. That deal was called off at the end of 2023 after concerns from competition authorities.

The company has been backed by renowned venture capital firms such as Kleiner Perkins and Sequoia. A so-called auction model was chosen for the IPO, allowing investors to specify their desired price and number of shares.

Figma is currently investing heavily in integrating artificial intelligence into its platform. With its listing, the company hopes to further build on its position as a leading player in the design software segment. The shares are traded under the ticker symbol FIG. Banks such as Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Allen & Company, and J.P. Morgan acted as lead underwriters for the IPO.