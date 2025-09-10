DevRev Computer: AI assistant becomes AI colleague

With the launch of Computer, DevRev is extremely ambitious. It aims to redefine how machines work with people, or rather, to repair our daily work from the broken state it currently finds itself in. Do these lofty claims make any sense?

Computer is a new AI platform that extracts business data from silos for a human-scale AI assistant. In addition to a chat function, Computer is also capable of creating content, updating information, and acting according to preferences and insights within business systems.

Most AI tools can answer general questions, but fail when it comes to specific business questions such as “What is the latest status of our dealer pipeline?”, concludes DevRev. Computer aims to address this problem by unifying all business data in a DevRev-exclusive form of knowledge graph called Computer Memory.

The platform runs on two patented technologies. Computer Memory forms the knowledge graph that maps complex relationships between teams, customers, and products. Computer Airsync provides real-time data synchronization while maintaining access rights and compliance.

From scraping to acting

Where traditional AI tools mainly collect and summarize data, Computer goes a step further. The system can create tickets, assign them to the right employee, and automatically draft customer communications, all while keeping Salesforce and Jira in sync.

According to Michael Machado, Corporate Vice President at DevRev, this creates what the company calls “Team Intelligence.” “It’s the collective insight that is unleashed when teams, customers, and products are finally connected.”

Unicorn status as a foundation

The company behind Computer has solid financing. DevRev became a unicorn earlier this year after raising $100.8 million, bringing its total value to $1.1 billion. Now it is adding substantial claims to that substantial value. This is not new: we saw Cognition Labs talk to Devin about the “first AI software engineer,” but after unspectacular practical results, this solution faded into the background.

However, CEO Dheeraj Pandey, former co-founder of Nutanix, gives DevRev more legitimacy than other parties. He emphasizes that Computer is not about more automation or apps. “The desktop made software personal. Mobile made it portable. Computer gives us agency, because for the first time, AI has complete context within an enterprise.”

Practical results

DevRev is now available in beta for existing DevRev customers. A full launch is planned for later this year, allowing anyone to connect their business data.

Companies such as Velocity Global, Bolt, and Bill.com are already working with DevRev’s technology. Customers report impressive results: 85 percent of support tickets are resolved automatically, with 50 percent lower support costs and 10 hours of time saved per employee per week. Beyond this efficiency, however, DevRev clearly hopes for more, namely a completely different relationship between humans and machines. We will be keeping a close eye on DevRev Computer (and any other applications).