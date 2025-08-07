Scale Computing and Veeam now deliver full backup integration

Veeam’s backup software now fully integrates with Scale Computing’s virtualization platform. After months of preparation, agentless hypervisor backup is now available for SC//Platform users in the Veeam Data Platform.

The new integration solves a major problem. Organizations can now seamlessly migrate workloads between on-premises, edge, and cloud environments. They no longer need to accept expensive licenses or be locked into a single vendor.

“Through our partnership, we’re bringing together the reliability of Veeam’s enterprise-grade backup and recovery and the simplicity and efficiency of SC//Platform,” said Jeff Ready, President and CMO of Scale Computing.

For partners and customers, this means faster VM backups with less complexity. The agentless approach eliminates the need for separate backup agents on each virtual machine.

Timing is everything

Scale Computing and Veeam announced their partnership earlier this year, but now it is becoming more concrete. Companies are in a tight spot, according to Scale Computing. Hypervisor prices are rising, and licenses are becoming more complex. At the same time, edge environments need to be better protected against ransomware and data loss.

For Scale Computing, this means a broadening of their market position. They can now offer not only virtualization, but also complete data protection solutions. This makes them a serious competitor for established players in both the core and edge infrastructure markets.

