Dell leads the record-breaking global server market

The global server market reached a historic high in the fourth quarter of 2025. The strong growth is primarily driven by investments in AI infrastructure, which are increasing rapidly. At the same time, the market continues to grapple with uncertainties surrounding supply chains and geopolitical developments.

This is evident from figures from IDC published by Networkworld. Total revenue in the fourth quarter came in at over $125 billion. This marks an exceptionally strong performance for the server market, despite disruptions such as import tariffs and shortages of critical components. Demand is primarily driven by major cloud players and hyperscalers, while traditional organizations remain more cautious about investing in their own data centers.

Component availability remains a major bottleneck. GPUs, memory, and storage components are particularly scarce, leading to price pressure and uncertainty in the supply chain. Suppliers are trying to adapt by locking in price agreements earlier, but IDC expects the tension between supply and demand to persist through 2026.

Market growth is striking. Compared to a year earlier, revenue rose by more than 50 percent in the fourth quarter. Over the entire year, growth even exceeded 80 percent. Systems equipped with GPUs, in particular, are taking an increasingly larger share. This category now represents more than half of the total market.

Dell leads, HPE loses ground

Within the competitive landscape, Dell is clearly at the top. The company is benefiting significantly from the demand for systems optimized for AI workloads. Other players, such as Supermicro, are also showing strong growth figures, partly thanks to their focus on similar technology. Lenovo and IEIT Systems follow at a distance, while Hewlett Packard Enterprise is losing ground.

HPE’s decline is linked to a strategic shift. According to IDC, the company is consciously choosing to compete less in the volume-driven x86 segment and focus more strongly on edge computing, hybrid IT, and mission-critical applications.

Broader market trends also play a role. IDC notes that customers are increasingly opting for complete technology stacks rather than standalone systems, which benefits vendors with a broad portfolio. Additionally, major cloud providers are increasingly developing their own servers, reducing opportunities for traditional vendors in that segment.

Looking ahead, IDC expects the market to remain under pressure due to persistent shortages and rising prices. Deliveries may be delayed, and the average cost per system is likely to rise further. Nevertheless, demand for AI infrastructure appears strong enough for the time being to sustain growth.