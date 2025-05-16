GitLab 18 brings Duo Enterprise to Premium customers

GitLab has announced version 18 of its DevSecOps platform. The update adds AI functionalities to Premium and Ultimate customers. Premium subscribers can now access Duo AI options without upgrading to Ultimate.

The new version of the DevSecOps platform changes developers’ work processes by further integrating AI into the platform. Premium and Ultimate customers can now use GitLab Duo Code Suggestions for real-time code completion and generation. The Chat feature is also now available to these users, giving them direct access to code explanations, refactoring, test generation, and code fixes.

A key change in GitLab’s strategy is that Premium customers can purchase Duo Enterprise without upgrading to Ultimate. Duo Enterprise includes advanced collaboration and context-aware AI capabilities for the entire development cycle. This addresses customer demand for AI capabilities without switching to the most expensive subscription.

Improvements to core features

In addition to AI integration, GitLab is addressing 18 other platform features. Built-in artifact management now offers a native solution for managing artifacts, packages, and containers, including a new virtual registry for Maven and immutable tag management.

The CI/CD pipeline has been optimized with structured input and improved modular pipeline management. This ensures safer configuration of parent/child pipelines and optimized execution. GitLab Query Language allows users to find, filter, and embed content from across the GitLab platform.

GitLab 18 also strengthens built-in security and compliance capabilities. It offers out-of-the-box controls for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and CIS benchmarks, along with the ability to define and enforce custom compliance controls.

