CoreStory launches AI platform for modernizing legacy code

AI company CoreStory has launched a platform that converts legacy code into usable documentation for software development. The platform analyzes hundreds of thousands of lines of code and reduces modernization projects from months to days.

According to COO Mike Lambert, all organizations need to modernize their applications, but often lack the historical knowledge to do so. CoreStory aims to remove these barriers by extracting the original business requirements from code in days rather than months.

The platform is now available and is expected to accelerate the software development lifecycle. Product managers, developers, and testers can all benefit from the detailed insights generated by the system. According to the company, this makes application modernization a strategic advantage rather than a time-consuming task.

Reverse engineering of applications

Companies that want to modernize their software often get stuck due to missing documentation. Many organizations no longer have an overview of how their legacy applications are structured. CoreStory is attempting to address this problem with an AI-driven platform that can determine in a matter of days what previously required months of analysis.

“Traditionally, modernization projects were conducted by a team of experts who reviewed the code line-by-line to reverse-engineer the specifications of the application, which typically takes 18 months or longer,” said Anand Kulkarni, founder and CEO of CoreStory.

Four different applications

The platform focuses on four main applications. In legacy app modernization, organizations can gain a better understanding of their existing systems before making the transition. For application maintenance, the system helps identify and modify source code. Additionally, it supports AI-assisted coding by providing developers with context. Finally, it helps train new developers by making functional insights immediately available.

The platform uses multiple large language models in combination with its own framework to scan and analyze code. The technology can map business rules, system relationships, and the original intentions of developers.

