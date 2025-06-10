Nvidia and HPE are building the Blue Lion supercomputer in Germany

Nvidia and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are collaborating with the Leibniz Supercomputing Centre to build a new supercomputer in Germany. Blue Lion will be made available to scientists in early 2027 and will use Nvidia’s new Vera Rubin chips.

The project was announced at a supercomputing conference in Hamburg and follows an earlier decision by the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab in the United States to also build a system with the same chips. At the same time, it was announced that Jupiter, another supercomputer at the German research institute Forschungszentrum Jülich, has officially become Europe’s fastest system.

Blue Lion is part of a broader European strategy to remain competitive with the United States in the field of supercomputers. These systems are utilized for scientific research in various fields, including biotechnology and climate research.

Nvidia focused early on convincing scientists to use their chips for complex computing problems such as climate modeling. These problems required many precise calculations that could take months to complete.

From calculations to AI predictions

Now, Nvidia wants to encourage scientists to use artificial intelligence. AI systems can use the results of a few precise calculations to make predictions that, while less accurate than fully calculated results, are still useful and take much less time.

Nvidia also unveiled its new “Climate in a Bottle” AI model. “Researchers will use combined approach of classic physics and AI to resolve turbulent atmospheric flow,” said Dion Harris, head of data center product marketing at Nvidia. Scientists can enter initial conditions such as sea surface temperatures and generate forecasts for 10 to 30 years into the future, predicting the weather on every square kilometer of the Earth’s surface.

