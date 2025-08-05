“New” Intel chip turns out to be five-year-old model

Intel released two new desktop processors without much fanfare. They are the Core 5 120 and Core 5 120F. Although the name suggests that they are a modern generation, both chips are in fact slightly refreshed variants of the Core i5-12400 from 2022.

With these two processors, Intel is re-releasing two chips that have been around for over three years, but under a different name and with minimal changes. This was reported by Tom’s Hardware.

The Core 5 120 and the 120F, which does not contain an integrated GPU, run on six performance cores with support for twelve threads. Compared to the original i5-12400, the clock speed has been increased by only 100 MHz to a maximum of 4.5 GHz. Other specifications, such as the presence of 7.5 MB L2 cache and 18 MB L3 cache, remain virtually identical.

This means that they are still Alder Lake processors at their core, despite the fact that Intel has placed them in its new Core (Series 1) line. In the Ark database, they are also linked to the code name Raptor Lake, which is usually reserved for the Core i-13000 series. However, the stepping used, among other things, points to an Alder Lake design. The H0 stepping used was previously used for Alder Lake, while Raptor Lake was designated with B0 and C0.

Significantly higher price

According to Intel’s specifications and previous price listings in the US, the models are significantly more expensive than their predecessors. The price difference is remarkable. The Core 5 120 and 120F are currently almost twice as expensive as the original i5-12400 and 12400F. This could lead to confusion among consumers who expect a newer platform based on the name. Furthermore, the new product names do not match the recent Core Ultra 200S series or the fourteenth generation of Raptor Lake processors. This makes the distinction between generations less clear for many buyers.

Although Intel did not explicitly mention the Core 5 120 at the time, the model is in line with that strategy. Existing designs are being re-released under a new name, with minimal technical changes and a focus on the lower price segment. The decision to re-release an older architecture can also be explained by the fact that Alder Lake had fewer production difficulties at the time than its successor, Raptor Lake.

Consumers and businesses considering purchasing these chips are advised to carefully check the specifications in Intel Ark. Despite the new name, this is not a fundamentally new technology. It is more of a cosmetic and commercial revamp of existing hardware.