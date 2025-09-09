OVHcloud launches affordable VMware cloud for SMBs and MSPs

OVHcloud presents Public VCF as-a-Service, a shared VMware solution starting at €299 per month. The package is aimed at small businesses that want to modernize their VMware environment without the high costs of traditional implementations.

The VMware landscape has begun to settle down since the huge changes implemented by owner Broadcom at the end of 2023. The latter terminated the VMware partner program this summer and consolidated its previously (far too) diverse portfolio. As a result, many organizations are looking for alternatives for their VMware workloads.

OVHcloud is filling this gap with an offering that specifically appeals to small and medium-sized businesses. Traditional VMware implementations can easily cost thousands of euros per month, putting them out of reach for many companies.

Shared infrastructure keeps costs low

The French cloud provider is building its offering on VMware Cloud Director, but has deliberately opted for shared hardware. This distinguishes it from private VMware clouds, which are much more expensive for smaller organizations. “We are proud of this fully managed VMware solution that protects the investments of long-term VMware customers,” says Yaniv Fdida, Chief Product and Technology Officer at OVHcloud.

The service starts with a package of 16 vCPUs, 64GB RAM, and 1TB of storage. Users can dynamically distribute these resources across virtual machines and expand them with additional packages. Up to 5 Gbps of guaranteed bandwidth is included.

Veeam backup included

As a Broadcom Pinnacle partner, the French company has retained access to the latest VMware technologies. Please note: this is Broadcom’s partner program, not the now defunct VMware program. The service runs on VMware Cloud Foundation and offers the familiar functionality for migration and management.

OVHcloud handles backup via an integrated Veeam solution. Preconfigured images simplify deployment. The service promises 99.95 percent uptime via a “resilient” architecture.

Sustainable data centers

Public VCF as-a-Service is available immediately in Europe, Canada, and the US. For those who set or are subject to sustainability requirements: the European cloud provider’s data centers run on water cooling for better energy efficiency, and OVHcloud has ISO27001 certification.

Test for further rollout

OVHcloud’s approach to targeting SMEs fills an important gap. Such VCF packages can offer cost advantages for organizations that do not need the full control of a private cloud. The platform also offers interesting opportunities for managed service providers. They can offer their customers VMware functionality without having to make significant investments in infrastructure themselves. OVHcloud promises to add new features throughout the year.

