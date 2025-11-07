Quarterly results roundup: Appian, Datadog, Informatica, and more

Below, Techzine provides an overview of recently presented quarterly figures from IT companies. Appian, JFrog, and Datadog, among others, posted successes and were rewarded for this on the stock market. We also discuss Informatica and CyberArk, both of which are on the verge of being acquired.

Datadog’s figures for this quarter yielded a very positive result: its share price rose by 23 percent. The company achieved a turnover of $885.7 million, an increase of 28 percent compared to a year earlier. Analysts had predicted $852.8 million. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 55 cents, compared to an expectation of 45 cents.

Datadog serves 4,060 large customers, defined as parties that spend more than $100,000 per year on Datadog’s solution. A total of around 28,000 organizations use the software. CEO Olivier Pomel reported that customers configure an average of more than fifty integrations with external systems. Datadog’s largest customers, who spend more than $1 million annually, use an average of more than 150 integrations. Fifteen of these are what the company describes as “AI-native” companies.

Read also: Datadog acquires Metaplane, a data problem-solver

Datadog’s digital experience tools grew to $300 million in annual recurring revenue. The security branch continues to accelerate, from over 40 percent in Q2 to over 50 percent in the third quarter. For the current quarter, Datadog expects revenue between $912 million and $916 million. For the whole of 2024, the expectation is between $3.386 billion and $3.39 billion.

Appian grows 30 percent after strong figures

Appian was also rewarded handsomely on the stock market for its quarterly figures, with its share price rising 30 percent in value. Revenue rose 21 percent to $187 million over the past three months, well above the expected $174 million. Cloud subscriptions generated $113.6 million, more than half of total revenue.

Tip: Appian expands AI search capabilities with semantic search

The professional services division grew by 29 percent, faster than the core business. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) nearly tripled to $32.2 million. Earnings per share came in at 32 cents, more than six times the expectation. For the current quarter, Appian forecasts revenue between $187 million and $191 million.

JFrog benefits from cloud growth

JFrog shares also rose sharply, by more than 25 percent, after the publication of strong Q3 figures. Earnings per share came in at 22 cents, against an expectation of 16 cents. Revenue grew by 26 percent to $139.6 million, while analysts had predicted $128.3 million.

CEO Shlomi Ben Haim called JFrog the “system of record” for modern software development. “We are the foundation of enterprise software supply chains in the AI era,” said Ben Haim. The expansion into governance and compliance via DevGovOps is an important focus area.

Read also: JFrog launches MCP Server for AI-driven development workflows

Cloud subscriptions grew 50 percent to $63.4 million and now account for more than half of total revenue. Customers with the full JFrog Platform Enterprise+ subscription accounted for 55 percent of revenue, up from 50 percent a year earlier.

For the current quarter, JFrog forecasts earnings per share between 78 and 80 cents, above the expected 70 cents. Revenue is estimated at $523 to $525 million, well above the consensus of $509 million.

Informatica prepares for acquisition by Salesforce

Informatica reported a 3.9 percent increase in revenue to $439.2 million. Cloud subscriptions grew by 31 percent. Annual recurring revenue from the cloud reached $968.6 million, close to the target of $1 billion.

Informatica now processes 143.3 trillion cloud transactions per month, an increase of 41 percent. The cloud net retention rate was 120 percent. Interest in agentic AI is high but still in its infancy, according to Walia. “Many customers don’t even know what agentic architecture means.” Nevertheless, companies are experimenting with use cases such as customer service.

Cloud migration is not slowing down because of AI, Walia said. “There is no AI without the cloud.” However, organizations are diversifying their large language model footprint and implementing AI in different cloud environments.

The $8 billion acquisition by Salesforce is expected to be completed in early 2026. “We feel good about the deal,” Walia said. “So far, there have been no obstacles.”

Recommended reading: Why Salesforce has bought Informatica for $8 billion

CyberArk nears Palo Alto acquisition

CyberArk reported a 43 percent increase in revenue to $342.8 million. Subscription revenue climbed 60 percent to $280.1 million. Annual recurring revenue reached $1.34 billion, a 45 percent increase.

Operating cash flow was $50.7 million, including $8.5 million in transaction costs for the acquisition by Palo Alto Networks. The $25 billion deal will be completed in the second half of Palo Alto’s fiscal year 2026.

CEO Matt Cohen spoke of “excellent results” with record net new annual recurring revenue. “We are seeing strong demand as customers come to us for their most complex identity security challenges.” According to Cohen, the combination with Palo Alto Networks creates “a powerful growth engine” for the AI era.

Also read: Palo Alto Networks buys CyberArk for 25 billion dollars: why?