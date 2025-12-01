AWS and Google Cloud join forces with multicloud network service

AWS and Google Cloud announce a joint network solution that enables organizations to connect the two cloud platforms more quickly and easily.

The introduction follows a period in which more and more companies are adopting multicloud strategies but are encountering complex, time-consuming network configurations. AWS makes it clear that this is a preview of the new service, with Google Cloud being the first partner with which the link has been made operational.

Until now, organizations often had to wait weeks for physical connections to be set up. The process required manual configuration of equipment, network addressing, and routing. By combining AWS Interconnect multicloud with Google Cloud’s Cross-Cloud Interconnect, the two companies aim to automate this process entirely. Customers can set up high-bandwidth connections within minutes via the cloud console or an API, without the need for physical infrastructure.

Direct connections between cloud providers

AWS positions the service as the first solution for direct connections between cloud providers, rather than a collection of separate network components that customers had to combine themselves. The network integration also connects to existing AWS services such as Transit Gateway, Cloud WAN, and individual VPCs, so organizations do not need to modify their current architectures. The preview phase will begin in five AWS regions, although the specific locations have not yet been widely publicized.

Both AWS and Google Cloud emphasize that the collaboration must ensure stability and security. The interconnection uses four separate paths and encrypted connections between the edge routers of both providers. Both parties conduct proactive monitoring to detect and resolve disruptions early.

The collaboration is presented as a prelude to a broader ecosystem. The technical specifications are available as open APIs for other cloud providers and partners. AWS indicates that several providers have expressed interest and expects Microsoft Azure, among others, to join later in 2026. In doing so, the companies are attempting to establish the new link as a first step toward a broader, standardized way of connecting clouds.