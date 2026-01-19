IBM launches Enterprise Advantage for scaling AI

IBM introduces IBM Enterprise Advantage, a new consulting service that helps companies quickly build their own AI platform. The service combines AI tools with expertise from IBM consultants and supports multiple cloud providers and AI models.

With IBM Enterprise Advantage, organizations can redesign workflows, connect AI to existing systems, and scale new agentic applications without changing their current cloud providers, AI models, or core infrastructure. The service supports Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM watsonx, and both open-source and closed-source models.

IBM Enterprise Advantage builds on IBM Consulting Advantage, the internal AI platform that IBM itself uses. With a growing marketplace of industry-specific AI agents and applications, this platform has already supported more than 150 customer projects. According to IBM, the platform could increase consultant productivity by up to 50 percent.

Practical examples demonstrate possibilities

Pearson, an education company, is using the service to build a customized AI platform. This platform combines human expertise with agentic assistants to manage daily work and decision-making.

A manufacturing company, in turn, implemented its generative AI strategy with Enterprise Advantage. This included identifying valuable use cases, testing targeted prototypes, and aligning leaders around a scalable, platform-first strategy. The company is now rolling out AI assistants with multiple technologies in a secure environment.

“Many organizations are investing in AI, but achieving real value at scale remains a major challenge,” said Mohamad Ali, Senior Vice President and Head of IBM Consulting. IBM reportedly solved these challenges internally by using AI to transform its own operations.

Enterprise Advantage brings together the technical and industry expertise of IBM consultants with technology from IBM Consulting Advantage. The framework is designed to help organizations scale AI with confidence and achieve meaningful impact by combining human expertise with digital workers and ready-to-use AI assets.

IBM Enterprise Advantage is now available to companies that want to expand their AI capabilities without vendor lock-in.

