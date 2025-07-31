Dropbox discontinues its password manager

Dropbox will permanently discontinue its password manager Passwords on October 28, 2025. Users must export their data before that date, otherwise they will lose it permanently. Dropbox recommends switching to an alternative password manager such as 1Password.

The decision to phase out Dropbox Passwords stems from a strategic reorientation in which the company wants to focus on strengthening its core functionalities, such as file management, collaboration, and automation. The discontinuation will take place in phases and will affect both individual users and business teams.

In the first phase, starting August 28, 2025, the platform will be limited to read-only access via both the mobile app and the browser extension. Stored passwords and payment details will remain visible, but new additions or automatic filling will no longer be possible. Starting September 11, the mobile application will be discontinued entirely, after which only the browser extension will remain temporarily accessible.

Data breach monitoring will also stop

Dropbox Passwords will be completely discontinued on October 28, 2025. Access to previously stored login details and payment information will then become impossible, and all data will be permanently and securely deleted from the servers. The monitoring function for data leaks via the dark web will also be permanently discontinued.

To retain data, Dropbox offers an export function that allows users to download their passwords and cards in a CSV file. This export is possible via both the mobile app and the browser extension, with the extension being recommended for its ease of use. Dropbox strongly advises users to transfer their data to another password manager in good time.



The preferred option is 1Password, for which an official import guide is available. Other managers such as Bitwarden or Dashlane are not excluded, but may require manual import settings.

For organizations, Dropbox offers support via the admin console, where administrators can see which team members are actively using Passwords. However, each user must export their own data. Centralized management or automatic transfer is not possible. Dropbox points out that users who miss the deadline will permanently lose their data. The company emphasizes that all information is end-to-end encrypted and that it has never had access to passwords in plain text.

Support during the export process

During the transition period, security protocols will remain intact. However, users are advised to store the exported CSV files on a secure device and not to share them or store them in unsecured locations. For support with the export process or switching to other solutions, users can contact Dropbox Support or their Customer Success Manager, if applicable.

The decision does not affect existing Dropbox subscriptions. Other security features within the platform will remain unchanged. Dropbox views the discontinuation of Passwords as a necessary step to focus resources and development capacity on products that deliver more value to a broader group of users.

Although Dropbox is withdrawing from the password management domain, the move underscores the importance of specialized tools in this segment. The market will once again be left to established names that focus exclusively on secure access and identity management. For existing users, this means taking action: those who want to secure their data must do so before the end of October.

Changes at Microsoft too

Microsoft is also implementing changes when it comes to password management. The autofill function for passwords in the Authenticator app will be discontinued this week. As of August 1, 2025, it will no longer be possible to have passwords filled in automatically via this app. Microsoft is moving this functionality to the Edge browser, which the company believes is better able to combine security and ease of use within a single platform.