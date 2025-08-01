Zscaler completes acquisition of Red Canary

Zscaler has completed its acquisition of Red Canary. The company intends to use Red Canary’s expertise and offerings to expand its own Security Operations.

Red Canary will remain a separate business unit within Zscaler for the time being to ensure continuity for customers. At the same time, the integration of Red Canary’s technology, including agentic AI, automated runbooks, and years of threat intelligence, with Zscaler’s Data Fabric for Security and Zero Trust Exchange will begin. The goal is to create a single platform for detection, triage, investigation, and response that partners can also use as a foundation for managed SOC services.

Acquisition

The acquisition was completed in August, as predicted. Red Canary helps organizations investigate threats up to ten times faster with 99.6 percent accuracy. The combination with Zscaler’s data volume and ThreatLabz research team should lead to an automated Security Operations Center.

“For more than ten years, we have protected our customers by combining high-fidelity signals with agentic AI and behavioral analytics,” said Red Canary CEO Brian Beyer when the deal was first announced in May. The acquisition provides access to Zscaler’s global scale and granular data, which he believes is essential for advanced AI and threat intelligence.

The goal of the collaboration is primarily to automate remediation workflows within security operations. Traditional SOCs often struggle with missed signals and incomplete threat analysis. The integration should address these pain points by improving detection, triage, investigation, and response.

Expansion of Zero Trust vision

Earlier this year, Zscaler acquired Avalor for data fabric technology and offers services such as Risk360 and Zscaler Digital Experience. Red Canary’s expertise includes threat detection and response for endpoints, identity, network, and cloud workloads. This coverage complements Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange platform.