Trend Micro introduces cybersecurity digital twins

Trend Micro has announced Digital Twin technology that helps organizations simulate threats before they occur in real life. The solution, powered by Nvidia AI, is designed to enable the transition from reactive to proactive cybersecurity.

The traditional approach of organizations responding after an incident is no longer sufficient in a world where cybercriminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Trend Micro’s Digital Twin technology creates virtual replicas of the IT infrastructure to change this.

This innovative approach enables security teams to simulate real-time threats in a safe environment and test their defenses against various attack scenarios. According to Bartley Richardson of Nvidia, organizations need “proactive solutions that can anticipate and counter potential threats before they occur” in today’s security landscape.

Practical applications for better resilience

Digital Twin technology offers three main applications that help organizations prepare for threats. First, scenario planning allows AI agents to simulate threats and tactics long before a real attack occurs, which allows to test mitigation strategies continuously.

In addition, security investment decision-makers can introduce new tools and policies in the virtual environment to evaluate their effectiveness, leading to better, data-driven investment decisions. The third application, business resilience optimization, enables teams to simulate critical failure scenarios to gain insight into data flows and decision-making.

AI-driven simulations for predictive security

At the heart of the solution is agentic AI and cybersecurity digital twin technology. Continuous simulations of the organizational infrastructure allow teams to visualize risks and safely test scenarios, resulting in faster, data-driven decisions that improve resilience.

Trend Micro uses Nvidia accelerated computing and Nvidia AI Enterprise software, including Nvidia NIM microservices. This enterprise-grade software facilitates optimized AI models with the flexibility of self-hosted infrastructure.

The technology can be deployed in a variety of environments, from on-premises to cloud and from legacy systems to next-gen AI platforms.

