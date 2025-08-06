Sophos and Rubrik bring security and backup together for Microsoft 365

Cybersecurity company Sophos and backup provider Rubrik are joining forces to protect Microsoft 365 environments against ransomware and data loss. The new Sophos M365 Backup and Recovery solution integrates preventive security with fast recovery capabilities.

“The reality of today’s threat landscape demands a holistic approach to cyber resilience,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO of Rubrik. He points to the rise of AI-driven attacks and advanced breaches, which require organizations to do more than just prevent attacks.

Sophos CEO Joe Levy emphasizes that staying operational in a world full of digital disruption is becoming increasingly challenging. “This is the future of cyber resilience: an intelligent, adaptive partnership that ensures organizations remain secure, responsive, and uninterrupted.”

AI and telemetry data as the foundation

The new solution combines the AI-driven detection capabilities of Sophos Central with Rubrik’s recovery technology. By leveraging more than 350 telemetry sources, the system can identify and remediate threats faster than traditional security solutions.

Features of the integration include immutable Microsoft 365 backups with air-gapped storage, WORM locks, and native encryption. The system automatically detects users and mailboxes, applies policies based on Entra ID, and supports delegated management. Everything is done from a single central environment without additional tools.

For recovery, the solution offers flexibility in restoring emails, OneDrive sites, SharePoint sites, and Teams channels. This also applies to inactive accounts, which can be crucial in large-scale incidents.

