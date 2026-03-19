Rubrik adds Google Workspace backup with air-gapped protection

Rubrik has launched Data Protection for Google Workspace. The release adds air-gapped backups and rapid recovery for Gmail and Google Drive. The solution targets more than 11 million enterprises and covers three pillars: data, identity, and AI resilience. Rubrik will demo the offering at Google Cloud Next 2026 in Las Vegas next month.

“Organizations can’t protect data in isolation,” says Rubrik Chief Product Officer Anneka Gupta. “Modern resilience requires us to see the entire estate at once.” That philosophy builds on Rubrik’s established three-pillar approach, protecting data, identity, and AI systems. It’s a broader approach than in years past, broadening what it means to back up IT infrastructure. Earlier last year, Rubrik already launched identity resilience features going beyond pure data protection, for example. Now, it is extending those capabilities to Google Workspace.

Air-gapped backups and fast recovery

The core of the new solution is logical air-gap protection. Backups of Gmail and Google Drive are stored in an isolated vault, shielded from the primary Google tenant. Even a full admin compromise or a malicious data wipe cannot reach those copies. Recovering from a compromise may still be tough for operational reasons, but the backup in and of itself should be preserved. Still, testing is always needed to ensure these mechanisms actually operate as desired, which far too few companies actually do.

Rubrik is at any rate making the management as straight-forward as possible. Policy-driven SLAs automate retention tiers to meet specific RPO and RTO requirements. Recovery works via a point-and-click interface that cuts recovery times from days to minutes. Identity protection is also part of the package. Rubrik secures Okta environments, including MFA policies and SSO configurations, in the same air-gapped environment. It also offers “break-glass” recovery to restore Super Admin accounts immediately after a lockout.

Broader SaaS expansion

Rubrik’s tie-up with Google Workspace brings the latter’s suite up to par with its most direct rival when it comes to support from the vendor. Rubrik already partnered with Sophos to bring Microsoft 365 protection to enterprise customers. Adding Google Workspace brings the two dominant productivity suites under Rubrik’s security coverage.

Rubrik Agent Cloud, announced at AWS re:Invent 2025 late last year, extends a similar approach to AI agents. It backs up monitoring, governing, and rolling back autonomous systems within enterprise environments.

Rubrik plans to demonstrate the Google Workspace offering at Google Cloud Next 2026 in Las Vegas, on April 22nd through 24th.