Palo Alto Networks migrates largely to Google Cloud and signs landmark deal

Palo Alto Networks and Google Cloud are already partners, but are significantly strengthening their ties. Critical workloads from the security company are migrating to Google’s cloud service, and customers will have access to broad protection for their AI deployments.

The combination should provide end-to-end security, “from code to cloud” as Palo Alto Networks describes it. Customers can protect their AI workloads and data on Google Cloud with both Prisma AIRS and built-in security options from the hyperscalers. This applies to services such as Vertex AI and Agent Engine. Development tools such as the Agent Development Kit are also secured by a combination of both parties.

Complete security stack for AI

As you would expect from a comprehensive offering, the security tooling addresses all layers of the stack, all of which require defense. AI Posture Management provides visibility, while AI Runtime Security offers real-time protection against threats such as prompt injection and data leaks. AI Agent Security monitors autonomous systems, AI Red Teaming proactively tests for weaknesses, and AI Model Security scans for vulnerabilities in models.

However, the collaboration goes beyond software. Palo Alto Network’s VM-Series firewalls will be more deeply integrated with Google Cloud. This will enable customers to maintain their security policies and migrate to Google Cloud more quickly. The firewalls offer deep packet inspection and threat prevention in cloud environments.

SASE on Google’s network

Both parties are also strengthening their collaboration in the area of SASE. Prisma SASE, Palo Alto’s cloud platform for secure access and networking, runs on Google’s infrastructure. This solution is designed to improve the user experience when employees work from remote locations or branch offices.

Google Cloud Interconnect allows companies to connect their WAN infrastructure to different clouds and applications while maintaining consistent security policies. “Every board of directors is wondering how to harness the power of AI without exposing the company to new threats,” said BJ Jenkins, president of Palo Alto Networks. “This partnership answers that question.”

Billions in investments

The collaboration already has an impressive track record. The two companies have worked together on more than 75 integrations and achieved $2 billion in sales through Google Cloud Marketplace. Palo Alto Networks is now expanding its commitment by migrating internal workloads to Google Cloud in a new multi-billion dollar agreement.

In addition, Palo Alto Networks itself uses Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform and Gemini LLMs for its own copilots. Matt Renner, president and Chief Revenue Officer of Google Cloud, emphasizes the importance of this: “Companies are increasingly turning to Google Cloud and Palo Alto Networks to secure their applications and data. This expansion ensures that customers have access to the right solutions for their most critical AI infrastructure.”

