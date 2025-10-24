Anthropic expands Claude’s memory for paid users

Anthropic is now making the memory feature in Claude available to all Pro and Max users. The feature remembers projects and preferences, so you don’t have to explain the same context every time. Anthropic is also introducing an incognito mode.

The rollout means that Claude can retain context between sessions. The memory function was initially only available to Team and Enterprise users since its announcement in early September. Now, all paid users have access.

Project-specific memory

Each project gets its own memory. This keeps conversations about, for example, a product launch separate from client work. The system collects relevant information from interactions and stores it for later use.

Users get an overview of all stored memories in one place. These can be viewed and edited. It is an optional setting that you can control.

According to Anthropic, extensive security testing has been performed on the memory function. The company investigated whether the memory could reinforce harmful conversation patterns, lead to excessive customization, or help circumvent security measures.

Incognito mode for private conversations

In addition to memory, Anthropic is introducing an incognito mode. In this mode, chats are not stored in memory or conversation history. This is useful for sensitive topics or temporary tasks.

Incognito mode is similar to comparable features in browsers. You can switch to it when you don’t want to leave any traces in your Claude account. It offers flexibility for different use cases.

