Axoniq draws on familiar technology to make AI explainable

Axoniq wants to give organizations confidence in AI. It does this by means of a ‘native explainability layer’, or tooling that makes every step of the AI thought process traceable. This innovation should enable strictly regulated industries in particular to take the leap towards AI adoption.

The platform has four prominent features. Persistent Event-Based Memory provides visibility into the decision-making context of every AI action. Dynamic Consistency Boundary enables organizations to redefine data and transactional boundaries without losing historical event data. AI Observability provides real-time tracing and explainability built into the event stream. Agent-Ready Runtime provides infrastructure to run autonomous systems securely.

CTO Allard Buijze, founder of Axoniq, emphasizes continuity: “Event sourcing has always been the backbone of the Axon Framework.” This technology, now fourteen years old, proves ideal for AI. To make AI decisions transparent, they require context, history, and causal relationships. That is where Axoniq specializes.

Trust as a bottleneck

CEO Jessica Reeves argues that AI itself becomes a risk if it does not include the above elements. The platform stores every business decision with a complete causal history. This ensures full explainability with context, memory, and accountability.

AI models regularly explain how they arrived at an answer, but this often turns out to be fictitious. It is usually an output invented after the fact based on the user prompt. The actual actions of AI systems are difficult to map, but that is what Axoniq is now trying to achieve. The company records the complete causal chain of events that lead to an AI decision. This happens before, during, and after model inference.

Proven value

According to Axoniq, customers are showing measurable results. A large American bank reduced audit preparation time by 80 percent. A large German retailer scaled to 7,000 partners and 60 million products. As a result, it processes millions of daily updates with ease.

In addition to technical capabilities, the platform also delivers financial benefits. Applications run more efficiently, allowing organizations to serve more users or process data without additional servers. According to Axoniq, the architecture is flexible, allowing companies to adapt to change without having to rebuild their systems.