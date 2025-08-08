Atlassian strengthens cloud strategy through partnership with Google Cloud

Atlassian announces a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud to strengthen AI capabilities and accelerate cloud transformation. The collaboration brings Jira, Confluence, and Loom to Google’s infrastructure, with deep integrations of Gemini and Rovo agents.

The partnership offers concrete benefits for organizations that use both ecosystems. Teams can take action in Jira and Confluence directly from Gmail, Chat, and Docs. Relevant context from Google tools is automatically available within the Atlassian universe.

Gemini will also be able to search knowledge from Confluence and take immediate action in Jira. This should significantly accelerate the transition from insight to action.

Rovo gets Gemini superpowers

The AI tool Rovo, which now has 2.3 million active users, is getting a major upgrade with Google integration. With Gemini models and Vertex AI, customers will soon be able to build Rovo agents with advanced capabilities.

Think complex reasoning, in-depth analysis, and multimodal inputs via speech, text, and images. The agents will also gain Agent2Agent interoperability, allowing different AI systems to work together.

Practical applications include unifying project updates across Google Workspace and Atlassian tools, and automatically generating release notes based on data from Jira, Confluence, Google Docs, and Gmail.

Tip: Atlassian is programming Rovo AI Agents for developers

Multi-cloud strategy becomes reality

The collaboration marks a strategic shift for Atlassian. For the first time, the popular tools Jira, Confluence, and Loom will be available on Google Cloud Marketplace. This allows customers to use their existing Google Cloud budgets to purchase Atlassian subscriptions.

The partnership focuses explicitly on strengthening multinationals with advanced AI, scale, and seamless integrations. Atlassian CTO Rajeev Rajan emphasizes that cloud adoption is the future and that this collaboration will smooth the transition.