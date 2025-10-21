Adobe launches AI Foundry for custom generative AI models

Adobe introduces AI Foundry, a new service that enables companies to develop custom generative AI models based on their own brand identity and intellectual property.

The platform builds on the Adobe Firefly models and is designed to help scale content production. The company positions Firefly and Foundry as the next evolution in creative tooling. Adobe AI Foundry uses the existing Firefly models as a starting point. These AI models were launched in 2023 and have been trained on licensed data. The platform can then fine-tune these base models for individual customers with their own intellectual property.

According to vice president of generative AI new business ventures Hannah Elsakr, the service is a logical extension of existing enterprise AI products. “The enterprise has asked us to come in and advise us, help us, partner with us, be our premier creative marketing AI partner on this.”

The custom models can generate content in various formats, including text, images, video, and even 3D scenes. This makes the platform suitable for various creative applications within organizations.

Scalability for marketing campaigns

One of the most important applications lies in scaling marketing campaigns. For example, companies can develop a single advertising campaign for a product and then use the custom model to automatically generate variants for different seasons, languages, or formats.

“It’s highly personalized,” explains Elsakr. “We’ve been talking about personalized commerce for so long, but generative AI and Firefly make it possible to put the brand in the hand of the consumer in an on-brand way.”

Since Firefly’s launch in 2023, companies have already created more than 25 billion assets using Adobe’s AI models. This demonstrates the high demand for this type of technology within the enterprise market.

AI Foundry’s pricing is based on usage, unlike many other Adobe products that are sold per seat. This should give companies flexibility in how they deploy the technology.

Tip: Adobe strengthens image generation with Firefly Services