Salesforce restricts access to Slack data for AI use

The messaging service Slack, owned by Salesforce, has recently denied other software companies access to search or store messages on the platform.



This was revealed in a public announcement, according to The Information. A spokesperson for Salesforce stated that the company recently amended its terms and conditions. He referred to a statement published on May 29 on the website of Salesforce, Slack’s parent company. According to this statement, Salesforce aims to offer AI and data services carefully and transparently, precisely because artificial intelligence raises important questions about the handling of customer data.



In the same statement, Salesforce indicated that it is taking additional measures to ensure how data accessed via Slack APIs may be stored, used, and shared. An API enables standard communication and data exchange between different software applications.

No long-term storage of data

These changes mean that apps such as Glean can no longer index, copy, or store data obtained via the Slack API for long periods. Glean said that this change means customers will no longer be able to add Slack data to their own search index or knowledge structure. This, Glean said in an email to customers, will make it more difficult to use that data in combination with their chosen AI platform.

Companies that develop AI are increasingly under scrutiny when it comes to the use of personal or customer data in training their models. Glean has not yet responded to a request for comment from Reuters.

Digital headquarters

Salesforce acquired Slack in 2021 for $27.7 billion. In the last quarter before the acquisition, the company generated revenue of $234.5 million. With the acquisition of the collaboration platform, Salesforce aimed to establish a digital headquarters that would enable companies to deliver the best experience to both their employees and customers.

