Oracle brings new AI agents to Fusion HCM

Oracle announces a series of AI agents for HR processes. The tools automate tasks from recruitment to retirement and run free of charge within Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

Oracle’s new AI agents support difficult HR decisions. The Talent Advisor Agent helps managers plan promotions and career development. It uses data from goals, performance reviews, feedback conversations, and recognitions to make accurate recommendations.

For succession planning, the Succession Planning Advisor Agent provides insight into coverage and pipeline health. The system identifies areas that need attention, simulates risk scenarios, and helps find potential successors for key positions.

The Payroll Run Analyst Agent proactively provides insight into potential salary anomalies. It identifies deviations and explains contributing factors such as new employees, unprocessed retroactive events, or salary changes.

Performance management and skills development

The Team Sync Advisor Agent helps facilitate more effective meetings between employees and managers. Each week, the agent sends updates on performance progress, challenges, and requests. Managers receive a summary with follow-up questions for one-on-one conversations.

For goal management, managers receive the Team Goals Assistant Agent. This agent extracts information from policies to view, edit, and assign goals. The agent provides encouragement, status insights, and progress summaries.

The Learning Tutor Agent supports employees in developing skills. It answers questions about online training courses to help them better understand and remember the material.

From job application to career planning

Oracle’s agents cover the entire HR cycle. The Job Discovery Agent helps employees find new opportunities within the company. The tool compares skills with available positions and provides advice on how candidates can distinguish themselves.

The Job Fit Advisor Agent provides personal assessments. It determines how well a position matches someone’s background and career goals, and shares information about conditions, policies, and recommended training courses.

For recruiters, the Interview Management Agent provides support in scheduling interviews. The system coordinates availability, manages calendar invitations, and resolves scheduling conflicts.

All AI agents run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. They are natively integrated into Oracle Fusion Applications at no additional cost. The agents are integrated into existing workflows, enabling users to operate more efficiently and make informed decisions.

