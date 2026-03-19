Thinkwise aims to serve the Belgian legacy market

The Dutch software company Thinkwise is taking its first steps into the Belgian market. With this expansion, the company aims to capitalize on the demand for alternatives to replace outdated, business-critical applications, which still play a central role in many organizations.

Whereas companies traditionally opt for standard SaaS solutions and adapt their processes to new software, Thinkwise takes a different approach. The company focuses on modernizing existing applications while preserving the original processes and business logic. At the same time, the underlying IT architecture is updated to better align with today’s requirements.

According to Thinkwise, this approach can significantly accelerate modernization projects. The company’s platform uses AI to convert existing software largely automatically, while preserving data, functionality, and logic. Its proprietary technology, referred to internally as an AI-driven “upcycler,” automates a large part of the process, after which remaining components are supplemented in a targeted manner.

The focus is on organizations that rely on custom software in sectors such as logistics, agri-food, leasing, and retail and wholesale. In these sectors, systems are often built over a long period and are difficult to replace without disrupting business operations.

Opportunities for modernization without process changes

According to the company, the Belgian market closely resembles the Dutch one. In both countries, many organizations rely on custom applications that have become crucial over the years. At the same time, the company notes that there is often a lack of solutions that allow these systems to be modernized without drastic changes to processes. Thinkwise argues that this is precisely where its approach has room to shine.

The expansion is supported by the Dutch team and in collaboration with local partners. Through this, the company aims to operate closer to Belgian customers and provide local support for project implementation.

In the coming years, Thinkwise is committed to establishing a foothold in Belgium. The focus is on collaborating with partners and guiding organizations in modernizing their application landscape without requiring fundamental changes to existing workflows.

Tip: Thinkwise self-imposes a 12-month deadline for modernizing systems