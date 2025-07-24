Compumatica and NTT DATA enter into partnership

Cybersecurity company Compumatica and IT service provider NTT DATA have signed an official partnership agreement. With the signing of a Value Added Reseller agreement, NTT DATA becomes a Gold Partner of Compumatica. The partnership focuses on strengthening digital resilience in vital sectors.

Compumatica is an independent Dutch security company with offices in the Netherlands and Germany. All products are developed in these countries and the hardware is also manufactured in Europe. Compumatica develops, manufactures, and implements solutions with a high level of security and no backdoors.

The two parties will work together to provide network segmentation and encryption technology to organizations in sectors such as government, energy, water, transport, and defense. The emphasis will be on solutions that comply with international and national security standards, including NIS2, the Cyber Security Act (Cbw), BIO, and IEC62443.

Shared vision

According to Compumatica director Frank Voskeuil, it is essential to connect technology and trust. This is especially true in a time of increasing cyber threats. He indicates that the collaboration with NTT DATA was established on the basis of a shared vision on security and innovation. Reliability would be central to this.

Jeroen van Hamersveld, Managing Director of NTT DATA Netherlands, emphasizes the importance of Compumatica’s NATO-certified solutions. He believes that this certification is crucial for the business continuity of organizations in critical sectors. He points out that NTT DATA’s knowledge of the Dutch market and regulations, combined with its global experience, enables it to effectively integrate security technology in both existing IT and OT environments.

In the coming period, Compumatica and NTT DATA will work together in the market. The focus will be on innovation and sector-specific services, in addition to structurally strengthening digital resilience within the Dutch critical infrastructure.