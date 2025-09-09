AI agents take control of customer experience at Genesys

During the Xperience 2025 conference in Nashville, Genesys announced a series of enhancements to its platform. They all share the commonality of using agentic AI to orchestrate customer and employee experiences. With new features such as Work Automation, Genesys Cloud Associate, and a series of AI agents, the company aims to break through the boundaries of the traditional contact center. This should enable organizations to operate as a single entity towards the customer.

Genesys sees that many organizations struggle with fragmented processes. A customer inquiry often begins in the contact center but is often transferred to sales, billing, or support after a series of transfers. Each department works with its own systems and has only limited insight into the customer’s complete history. This leads to delays, frustration, and an inconsistent customer experience.

Genesys is positioning its new announcements at Xperience 2025 as the answer to that challenge. The expansion of Work Automation makes it possible to orchestrate case management enterprise-wide, while Genesys Cloud Associate gives employees outside the contact center access to the same AI tools as their frontline colleagues. This means that the customer journey is no longer handled piecemeal, but fully coordinated from start to finish.

Every employee as an orchestrator

With Genesys Cloud Associate, the company is introducing a solution that enables all employees to deliver consistent customer experiences. The tool provides role-based interfaces that align with the work of various teams. It doesn’t matter whether an employee works via desktop, web, or mobile: the experience remains uniform.

The built-in AI assistance helps with transcription and summarization, makes suggestions during conversations, and takes over routine tasks. For IT departments, this means easier management thanks to a single code base and an integrated data model that streamlines reporting and performance management. The starting point is that every employee, not just the contact center agent, can become an “experience orchestrator.”

A significant step forward for the Genesys platform is the introduction of new Work Automation capabilities. This functionality extends from the contact center to the rest of the organization. AI agents detect customer intentions, initiate workflows, and ensure that tasks are assigned to the right employees.

The orchestration is results-oriented. Workflows automatically follow the agreed SLAs and take available capacity into account. Dynamic triggers activate actions across departments, while real-time dashboards give managers insight into bottlenecks and risks. This allows them to intervene before problems escalate.

According to Genesys, this creates a foundation for agent-to-agent collaboration in which processes no longer stop at departmental boundaries but run throughout the entire organization.

AI agents as new colleagues

In addition to these enhancements, Genesys is also focusing more strongly on the use of AI agents within its platform. New Copilots and Virtual Agents have been developed to support employees and communicate directly with customers. This puts the company in a strong position in the rapidly growing market for agentic AI.

The idea behind these AI agents is not that they operate entirely autonomously, but that they work together with people and systems within clear frameworks. They can make independent decisions where it is efficient to do so, while the final responsibility remains with the organization.

Event Data Platform as backbone

An important technical basis for these new features is the Genesys Cloud Event Data Platform (EDP). This platform brings data and analytics closer to customer interactions, eliminating the dependence on fragmented third-party data sets.

By working with Genesys Cloud Journey Management, organizations gain a better understanding of how customers move through different touchpoints. These insights enable proactive adjustments and further personalization of experiences. This positions Genesys EDP not only as a pure data platform, but also as the core for real-time, journey-aware decision-making.

Copilots and Virtual Agents

The introduction of Genesys Cloud Copilots is primarily aimed at internal users. These AI assistants adapt to the user’s role, from service agent to supervisor. Through a natural interface, they support daily activities and help find insights faster.

The underlying AI skills in Genesys Cloud AI Studio are modular and can be expanded by organizations themselves. One of the first available skills, Analytics Explorer, allows employees to access historical and real-time data using natural language.

For customer-focused interactions, Genesys is expanding the capabilities of its Virtual Agents. In addition to support for ten new languages, natural language processing has also been improved with its own large language model. This should ensure that crucial details, such as names and dates, are processed more accurately. Real-time dashboards give organizations immediate insight into the performance and impact of these virtual colleagues.

Collaborative AI systems

Finally, support for Agent2Agent Collaboration (A2A) and the Model Context Protocol (MCP) plays a crucial role, as these two protocols are becoming increasingly dominant in the agentic AI world. These features enable AI agents to collaborate or communicate with other AI systems without complex integrations. Context is maintained and workflows are coordinated, even when multiple platforms are involved.

With this, Genesys is taking an important step towards an ecosystem in which AI agents do not operate in isolation, but become part of the broader enterprise architecture. This is extremely important, as Genesys is widely used with other agentic AI systems. Well-known use cases include collaborative software packages from Salesforce and ServiceNow.

Looking ahead

The new capabilities in Genesys Cloud Work Automation and Associate are expected this year. Copilots and Virtual Agents will follow later in the year, with planned broad availability between November 2025 and January 2026.

With these announcements, Genesys aims to help organizations realize the promise of agentic AI. By enabling AI agents and human employees to collaborate, the company aims to enhance the customer experience, making it more efficient, consistent, and personalized across all departments and channels.

