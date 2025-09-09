Genesys and ServiceNow strengthen ties for collaborative AI agents

Genesys and ServiceNow are expanding their collaboration with Agent2Agent orchestration, which allows AI agents to collaborate independently. The new features are expected to be available by the end of 2025 and will enable AI agents to handle customer interactions autonomously within predefined limits.

An example of the new capabilities is a customer who calls about an unexpected spike in their account. The Genesys Cloud Virtual Agent identifies the customer and locates the problem, while simultaneously collaborating with ServiceNow’s AI Agent Fabric. This collaboration ensures that the account is retrieved, costs are explained, and promotions are checked.

The AI agents can then make personalized offers, such as a discount or a monthly credit, and enroll the customer immediately. The idea is that this coordinated system-to-system workflow leaves the customer with clarity, savings, and a smoother overall experience.

A key aspect of the collaboration is the integration between Genesys Cloud AI and the ServiceNow AI Platform. This integration is designed to provide shared context, synchronized workflows, and intelligent routing. By combining these technical components, organizations can deliver more scalable autonomous customer experiences.

Background of the partnership

The expansion builds on the existing Unified Experience solution from both companies. By further developing this solution, Genesys and ServiceNow aim to break down the silos between CCaaS, CRM, and business operations. The result should be an integrated experience in which AI agents operate within defined boundaries.

Genesys is announcing this expansion at Xperience 2025, where the focus is on Agent2Agent orchestration. This enables AI agents from both platforms to collaborate seamlessly without human intervention, allowing organizations to handle customer requests independently across their entire enterprise.

Availability and expansion

In addition to the partnership expansion, the companies are bringing Unified Experience to ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM). This is an extension of the existing integration with ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM). It will enable IT support teams to provide seamless support across voice and digital channels.

The Agent2Agent orchestration platform is expected to be available in the fourth quarter of Genesys’ fiscal year (November 1, 2025, to January 31, 2026). With this timing, the companies aim to help organizations enhance their operational efficiency and foster stronger customer loyalty.